Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kike Salazar N
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stir
stiring
mixology
barspoon
ginger
jigger
shaker
cocktail shaker
bartender
cocktails
human
People Images & Pictures
drink
juice
beverage
restaurant
pub
bar counter
cafe
glass
Backgrounds
Related collections
My Universe
48 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night
Aerial
119 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road
The Inner Dimension
117 photos
· Curated by Stormseeker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers