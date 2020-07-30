Go to Cas Holmes's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bank Side, Hull, UK
Published on samsung, SM-G903F
Free to use under the Unsplash License

British Extracting Co Ltd silo and attached receiving house, grade 2 listed building . The receiving house was used for transferring material from road and river into the silo. https://historicengland.org.uk/listing/the-list/list-entry/1208698 This silo was built in the early 20th century for the purpose of storing Oilseeds such as Linseed and Cottonseed, which were later crushed for their oils, with the remaining residue used in cattle meal. It has laid derelict on the bank of the river Hull since the 1970's. https://www.derelictplaces.co.uk/threads/british-extracting-co-ltd-hull-august-200

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

hull
bank side
uk
building
silo
silo art
mill
archicture
architecture design
baroque architecture
mud
industrial building
Brick Backgrounds
listed building
silt
staircase
stairway
derelict
derelict building
industrial design
Public domain images

Related collections

Water
367 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light
465 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Photographers
130 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking