British Extracting Co Ltd silo and attached receiving house, grade 2 listed building . The receiving house was used for transferring material from road and river into the silo. https://historicengland.org.uk/listing/the-list/list-entry/1208698 This silo was built in the early 20th century for the purpose of storing Oilseeds such as Linseed and Cottonseed, which were later crushed for their oils, with the remaining residue used in cattle meal. It has laid derelict on the bank of the river Hull since the 1970's. https://www.derelictplaces.co.uk/threads/british-extracting-co-ltd-hull-august-200