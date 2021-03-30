Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Simon Hurry
@bullterriere
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Windsor, England, UK
Published
on
March 31, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Early morning shopping in Windsor
Related tags
windsor
uk
tour england
english pub
shopping
british
british flag
dusk
dawn
royalty
union jack
tourist
Tourism Pictures
english tourism
tour uk
royals
lighted window
deserted streets
london covid
window shopping
Free images
Related collections
Vertical
187 photos
· Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Colours
28 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Abstract Nature
16 photos
· Curated by Thirumurugan Somasundaram
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers