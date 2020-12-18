Go to Tiziano Brignoli's profile
@tizianobrignoliphoto
city skyline across body of water during daytime
Central Park, New York, Stati Uniti
Published on NIKON, COOLPIX L340
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, in Central Park, NYC.

