Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tiziano Brignoli
@tizianobrignoliphoto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Central Park, New York, Stati Uniti
Published
on
December 18, 2020
NIKON, COOLPIX L340
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, in Central Park, NYC.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
central park
New York Pictures & Images
stati uniti
building
HD Water Wallpapers
architecture
reservoir
lago
Winter Images & Pictures
jacqueline kennedy onassis reservoir
kennedy
lake
moody
jacqueline kennedy
nyc
ny
HD Grey Wallpapers
town
urban
HD City Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: 25 Most Downloaded Photos of 2018 | Q1
20 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #6: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
usa
Vegan
152 photos · Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures