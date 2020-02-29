Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alex Pugliese
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Abraham Lake, Clearwater County, AB, Canada
Published on
February 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mountain lake reflection. Alberta/Canada
Related collections
GOLD
35 photos
· Curated by Hadar Berkovich
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Glow
418 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
WORK
340 photos
· Curated by Juliette Belloir
work
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
mountain range
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
abraham lake
clearwater county
ab
canada
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
peak
HD Water Wallpapers
PNG images