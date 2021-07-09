Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arun Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pixxel Production, near बालाजी मंदिर, Guledagudda, Karnataka, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pixxel production
near बालाजी मंदिर
guledagudda
karnataka
india
camera
zhiyun
zhiyun weebill s
gimble
lens
focus ring
knobs
gear
camera gear
numbers
centimeter
knob
measuring tape
camera essentials
electronic
Free stock photos
Related collections
Warm Toned Mediterranean
119 photos
· Curated by Emily June
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
Red
121 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
flora
plant
in your mind
350 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
HD Grey Wallpapers
transportation
HD City Wallpapers