Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Holly Stratton
@holly_buildalifeyoulove
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published on
November 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Blue buttercream flower cake
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
creme
cream
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
icing
sweets
confectionery
Birthday Cake Images
pottery
jar
wedding cake
Backgrounds
Related collections
food
78 photos
· Curated by Sasha Fitzgerald
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
sweet
CLIENT'S CONTENT
28 photos
· Curated by Itzel Zaragoza
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
Sherry
106 photos
· Curated by Ali G Rashidi
sherry
Food Images & Pictures
plant