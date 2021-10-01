Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Heshan Weeramanthri
@kolithaheshan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kaduwela, Sri Lanka
Published
4d
ago
Canon EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kaduwela
sri lanka
sri lankan
budhhist
monks
human
People Images & Pictures
building
crowd
architecture
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
temple
worship
monastery
housing
Smoke Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Collection #34: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
hand
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
Vibrant Blackouts (OLED)
70 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Flower Images