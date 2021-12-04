Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arno Retief
@duplexuno
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Auckland, New Zealand
Published
on
December 5, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
auckland
new zealand
sunrise
golden hour sky
pohutukawa
plant
flare
Light Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
sunlight
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Yellow Wallpapers
pollen
silhouette
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Free pictures
Related collections
Street style
118 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
style
street
human
calm wallpapers
419 photos · Curated by Christi Osterday
calm
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #95: Zach Klein
7 photos · Curated by Zach Klein
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers