Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
PRATEEK JAISWAL
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
November 1, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lucknow
uttar pradesh
india
lighting
spotlight
led
Light Backgrounds
medical imaging x-ray film
x-ray
ct scan
Free stock photos
Related collections
International Women's Day
19 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
The Ocean In Your Mind
221 photos
· Curated by Raphael Funck
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers