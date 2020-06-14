Unsplash Home
Jana Leu
Bern, Switzerland
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Black Lives Matter Protest, Bern, Switzerland, 13.06.2020
bern
switzerland
protest
black lives matter
blm
demonstration
bundeshaus
schweiz
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
crowd
parade
text
People Images & Pictures
accessories
accessory
sunglasses
Free pictures
Black Lives Matter Switzerland
10 photos
· Curated by Jana Leu
switzerland
demonstration
bern
Activism
21 photos
· Curated by Jana Leu
activism
crowd
human
#BlackLivesMatter
148 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
blacklivesmatter
protest
current event