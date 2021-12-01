Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Holidays
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ornament
festive
HD Snow Wallpapers
season
gift
Love Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
crystal
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
navidad
197 photos
· Curated by A O
navidad
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Artistic Expressions
208 photos
· Curated by Cindy Doty
string
Music Images & Pictures
human
Christmas
119 photos
· Curated by Gillian Speelman
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures