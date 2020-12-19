Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jocelyn Morales
@molnj
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
tableware
Coffee Images
Book Images & Photos
still life
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
cup
coffee cup
pottery
saucer
Public domain images
Related collections
Coffee & Coffee Shop
22 photos
· Curated by egi mufid
Coffee Images
cup
coffee cup
01
16 photos
· Curated by Laurine Prunier
01
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Minimalist
18 photos
· Curated by David Crumpton
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers