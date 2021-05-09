Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mikhail Tyrsyna
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ekaterinburg, Россия
Published
on
May 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ekaterinburg
россия
military
military uniform
victory day
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
helmet
apparel
People Images & Pictures
army
armored
soldier
troop
footwear
shoe
officer
swat team
crowd
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos
· Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
The Great Outdoors
546 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers