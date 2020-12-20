Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nicolas Krebs
@nicolas_krebs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Lauterbrunnen, Schweiz
Published
on
December 20, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Foggy mountains
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
lauterbrunnen
schweiz
Mountain Images & Pictures
fog
switzerland
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
weather
cliff
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
alcol004
747 photos
· Curated by hoon choi
alcol004
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Backgrounds
1,203 photos
· Curated by Matthew Kuka
HQ Background Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Swiss Mountains
4 photos
· Curated by Nicolas Krebs
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers