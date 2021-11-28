Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
injection
johnson & johnson
janssen
vaxxed
astrazeneca
research
science
HD White Wallpapers
bright
isolated
shot
drug
campaign
HD Modern Wallpapers
medicine
diagnosis
death
syringes
vax
outbreak
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Fruitage
129 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
fruitage
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Diverse Women
397 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures