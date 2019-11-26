Go to CLAUDIA PEREIRA's profile
@claupereirafotografia
Download free
selective focus photography of dew drop on green leaf
selective focus photography of dew drop on green leaf
Lisboa, PortugalPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Drop on a leaf by @claupereirafotos

Related collections

Moody
56 photos · Curated by Ronnie Mejia
moody
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
nature
35 photos · Curated by Jodie David
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Macro
46 photos · Curated by Cheyenne Eggert
macro
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking