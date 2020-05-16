Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mehrad Rousta
@mehrad4u
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
District 22, Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran
Published
on
May 16, 2020
SM-G950F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A shiny day at Chitgar Park
Related tags
district 22
tehran
tehran province
iran
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
dirt road
gravel
road
ground
abies
fir
outdoors
trail
path
Nature Images
conifer
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
Kissed by Fire 👩🦰
40 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Collection #153: Spotify
3 photos
· Curated by Spotify
HD Color Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Light-Washed Tones
492 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor