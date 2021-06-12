Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Непал
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bhaktapur at night, old sity in Nepal
Related tags
bhaktapur
непал
housing
monastery
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
pagoda
roof
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Architecture that Stuns my Mind
51 photos
· Curated by Julia Barroe
architecture
building
HD Art Wallpapers
Nepal Concept
46 photos
· Curated by Christina Covell
nepal
building
architecture
Magic_Mirror_horizontal
849 photos
· Curated by Nguyen The Hung
japan
kyoto
outdoor