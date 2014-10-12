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Gabe
whileimout
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zip line in-front mountain
A chairlift in the valley
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 12, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
snow
grey
ski
skiing
valley
lift
moutains
ski lift
winter sports
winter sport
elevate
chairlift
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