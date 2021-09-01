Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Steven Van Elk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Noblesville, IN, USA
Published
19d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Praying Mantis with his claws
Related tags
noblesville
in
usa
praying mantis
macro insect
green bug
insect photography
macro photography
Praying Images
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
mantis
Free images
Related collections
Flatlay Items
418 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
flatlay
desk
work
Couples
228 photos
· Curated by Ashley Peterson
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Kissed by Fire 👩🦰
40 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human