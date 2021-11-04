Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Foster
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cincinnati Zoo, Cincinnati, OH, USA
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Japanese Maple at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
cincinnati zoo
cincinnati
oh
usa
maple
Nature Images
leaves
laceleaf
zoo
plants
macro nature
weeping
Tree Images & Pictures
japanese maple
macro leaves
cincinnati zoo & botanical garden
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
Free stock photos
Related collections
Square Orientation
97 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
The Grid
70 photos · Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban
DUNES
168 photos · Curated by Susan H.
dune
Desert Images
sand