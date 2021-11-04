Go to Sean Foster's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Cincinnati Zoo, Cincinnati, OH, USA
Published on Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Japanese Maple at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

cincinnati zoo
cincinnati
oh
usa
maple
Nature Images
leaves
laceleaf
zoo
plants
macro nature
weeping
Tree Images & Pictures
japanese maple
macro leaves
cincinnati zoo & botanical garden
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
Free stock photos

Related collections

The Grid
70 photos · Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban
DUNES
168 photos · Curated by Susan H.
dune
Desert Images
sand
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking