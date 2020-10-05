Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christina Rumpf
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Adirondack, NY, USA
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Yellow Wallpapers
adirondack
ny
usa
daisy
Flower Images
Sun Images & Pictures
vegetation
sunlight
Summer Images & Pictures
Nature Images
plants
field
Landscape Images & Pictures
wildflowers
plant
pollen
blossom
Flower Images
petal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Yellow
48 photos
· Curated by Kait Standal
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Rutz
3 photos
· Curated by Nicole Bruno
rutz
plant
daisy
Summer
34 photos
· Curated by Rose Sullivan
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor