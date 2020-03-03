Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
March 3, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kiosk
machine
arcade game machine
building
HD City Wallpapers
metropolis
town
urban
human
People Images & Pictures
shelf
Free images
Related collections
Unsplash Editorial
789 photos
· Curated by Claudio Schwarz
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
human
Type Talk
254 photos
· Curated by Holly Woods
type
word
Light Backgrounds
Zürich / Zurich / @roamingzurich
1,077 photos
· Curated by Claudio Schwarz
zurich
HD Grey Wallpapers
building