Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kerala, Индия
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Palm and old style lamp
Related tags
kerala
индия
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
sunlight
Sun Images & Pictures
splashing
tourist
bright
vacations
clay
cultures
lamps
decoration
row
Life Images & Photos
earthen
ceramics
earthenware
Free images
Related collections
Collection #50: Eric E. Anderson
9 photos
· Curated by Eric Anderson
collection
plant
Website Backgrounds
Night Lights
197 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
night light
Light Backgrounds
night
Wedding
1,219 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
marriage