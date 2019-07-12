Go to Visual Stories || Micheile's profile
@micheile
Download free
clear drinking glass
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Rotterdam City Centre , Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Published on Canon EOS 550D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Coffee café in Rotterdam

Related collections

ad bistro
19 photos · Curated by Audrey Jackson
bistro
Food Images & Pictures
cup
the blog issue
1,543 photos · Curated by Visual Stories || Micheile
blog
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking