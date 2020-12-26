Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kristaps Ungurs
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Nature
Share
Info
Latvia
Published
on
December 26, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
latvia
Winter Images & Pictures
winter forest
river
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
woodland
outdoors
Nature Images
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
fir
abies
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
grove
conifer
wilderness
Free stock photos
Related collections
Winter
117 photos
· Curated by Kristaps Ungurs
Winter Images & Pictures
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
bg
20 photos
· Curated by brave shawn
bg
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
ARBORS DESCENT
176 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ditmars
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
plant