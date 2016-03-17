Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dennis Mayk
dm807cam
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
zebra eating grass during daytime
Zebra on a savannah
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
animals
grass
wildlife
grey
africa
safari
zebra
bush
savannah
camouflage
stripe
grazing
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20