Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wengang Zhai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2019
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wallpapers with texture
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
silhouette
veins
Texture Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Objetos verdes
64 photos
· Curated by Moira Di Seri
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
SUSTAINABILITY
47 photos
· Curated by Katherine Carreno
sustainability
plant
outdoor
Fractals
115 photos
· Curated by Cam Nguyen
fractal
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers