Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Scott Kelley
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 28, 2020
Canon EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
heron
ardeidae
stork
HD Water Wallpapers
land
Nature Images
outdoors
egret
Free stock photos
Related collections
Animals
20 photos
· Curated by Scott Kelley
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
birds
402 photos
· Curated by bethany milam
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
beak
Birds
42 photos
· Curated by AnnyLaurie McKay
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers