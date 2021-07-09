Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arun Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pixxel Production, near बालाजी मंदिर, Guledagudda, Karnataka, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pixxel production
near बालाजी मंदिर
guledagudda
karnataka
india
gear
gimble
centimeter
focus ring
knobs
electronic
charging
zhiyun
zhiyun weebill s
camera
camera gear
numbers
knob
lens
measuring tape
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
Succulents
53 photos
· Curated by Dallas Reedy
succulent
plant
HD Cactus Wallpapers