Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Radu Inocan
@aestheticzoom
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lacul Bâlea, România
Published
on
September 7, 2021
samsung, SM-A515F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lacul bâlea
românia
Mountain Images & Pictures
reflection
water reflections
romanian mountains
lake
mountain lake
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
panoramic
mountain range
HD Water Wallpapers
peak
land
Grass Backgrounds
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Merry
152 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Single Element
52 photos
· Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand
Animal Magnetism
251 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Eye Images