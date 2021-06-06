Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Akshika Singh
@akshika_singh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Summer season is here!
Related tags
ghaziabad
uttar pradesh
india
text
lychee berries
Book Images & Photos
lychees
lychee
Book Images & Photos
Pink Backgrounds
pink aesthetic
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
strawberry
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Climate Action
148 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Cats
952 photos
· Curated by Dorota Dylka
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Trees and Leaves
440 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant