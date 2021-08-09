Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eddie Wingertsahn
@e_wingertsahn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7SM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
prison
rusty
rusty metal
Texture Backgrounds
square
bars
iron
forged
rustic
dungeon
Backgrounds
Related collections
Space
284 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
outdoor
Foreboding
71 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
foreboding
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Scotland
237 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor