Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Levi Grossbaum
@lg_photography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 11, 2020
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Bee Pictures & Images
HD Screen Wallpapers
sting
macro
close
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
hornet
andrena
wasp
invertebrate
Birds Images
mammal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Turquoise + Pink
581 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
plant
Depression
192 photos · Curated by Chelsea J
depression
mental health
mental health awareness
Lifestyle Shots
208 photos · Curated by Kate the Socialite
lifestyle
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures