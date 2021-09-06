Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Susan Wilkinson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Google, Pixel 3a
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Gold silk in natural light
Related tags
silk
natural light
HD Gold Wallpapers
gold silk
fabric
velvet
tub
bathtub
Free stock photos
Related collections
Different Perspective
46 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
TRAVEL
89 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Travel Images
building
architecture
Explore Iceland
219 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
iceland
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers