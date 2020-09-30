Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Thomas
@dtbosse
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Cameragraph
63 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
cameragraph
camera
len
Collection #129: Ann Handley
7 photos
· Curated by Ann Handley
bilberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
blueberry
Architectural lines
989 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
line
building
architecture
Related tags
tower
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
dome
clock tower
spire
steeple
bell tower
PNG images