Go to Bundo Kim's profile
@bundo
Download free
woman wearing yellow and grey dress sitting on concrete floor during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PEN-F
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
female
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
gown
fashion
evening dress
robe
dress
furniture
pants
outdoors
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Reflection Perfection
242 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
reflection
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Points and Triangles
211 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking