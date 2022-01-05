Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Himanshu Atre
@martinwalker
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published
28d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jaipur
rajasthan
india
wire
barbed wire
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
ROADS
173 photos
· Curated by Caleb Pate
road
asphalt
highway
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Collection #134: Free Music Archive
10 photos
· Curated by Free Music Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife