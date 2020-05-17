Go to Roma Kaiuk's profile
@roma_kaiuk
Download free
grayscale photo of water droplets on leaf
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Sustainability
Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Rainy drops.

Related collections

NLBC
74 photos · Curated by Erin Watson
nlbc
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking