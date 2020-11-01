Go to Rafaël Stomp's profile
@stompeloer
Download free
brown dried leaves on water
brown dried leaves on water
Bosvijver, Amersfoort, Nederland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Autumn is my favorite season.🍂

Related collections

The People Of Earth
31 photos · Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
portrait
man
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking