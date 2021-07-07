Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Emma Moore
@amamore1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pennington gap, VA
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Thistle and Butterfly
Related tags
pennington gap
va
plant
Flower Images
blossom
thistle
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
Birds Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Architectural lines
992 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architectural
line
building
Reflections
176 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
reflection
outdoor
lake
Vinyl and Covers
77 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cover Photos & Images
vinyl
record