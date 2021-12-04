Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
D D
@d_happy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
samsung, SM-G998N
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
duck
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
waterfowl
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
duck
mallard
anseriformes
HD Teal Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Blossoms Bloom
237 photos · Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images
This is My Song
78 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
song
Music Images & Pictures
hand
Reflection Perfection
242 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
reflection
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor