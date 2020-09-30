Go to Michael Cox's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and gray stone on black soil
white and gray stone on black soil
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Ice on the shore of diamond beach in Iceland.

Related collections

The Architecture Catwalk
17 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
architecture
building
line
MAKE A SPLASH
469 photos · Curated by Susan H.
splash
wafe
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking