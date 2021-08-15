Go to Kay Liedl's profile
@kaeptn
Download free
man in blue shirt and black pants riding blue bicycle on green grass field during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Balmeregghorn, Hasliberg, Schweiz
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Our third day through the Swiss alps included a big highlight we where all looking forward to: after slowly climbing up from the Tannensee Lake towards Balmeregghorn the clouds suddenly broke open and we had a perfect view on the spectacular ridge path, descending several hundreds of meters on the left and on the right. The path went on like this for several kilometers and we had to push the bike for some steep sections, but the riding part was so much fun and perfect.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

balmeregghorn
hasliberg
schweiz
mountain bike
ridge
transalp
alps
switzerland
Mountain Images & Pictures
mtb
trails
People Images & Pictures
human
bicycle
bike
transportation
vehicle
Free stock photos

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking