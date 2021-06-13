Go to Joshua J. Cotten's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black and white butterfly on pink flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shelby Farms Community Garden, Gardener Road, Memphis, TN, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

An eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly on zinnia.

Related collections

Birds & Flowers
552 photos · Curated by Carol King
Flower Images
Birds Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking