Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Barry Weatherall
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chessboard with white side in foreground
Related tags
chess
chess board
chess piece
exotic
check
checkmate
queen
king
bishop
knight
inlay
mother of pearl
Brown Backgrounds
game
Backgrounds
Related collections
Other
1,959 photos
· Curated by Liu Mo
other
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Soldier
11 photos
· Curated by Caro
soldier
knight
castle
Chess
8 photos
· Curated by Sarah Kaplan
chess
game
Brown Backgrounds