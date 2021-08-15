Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Samer Khodeir
@samerkhodeir
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Goose
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Birds Images
goose
Nature Images
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife photography
Animals Images & Pictures
wild
bird watching
Animals Images & Pictures
swan
beak
Free images
Related collections
Minimalismo / Minimalism
81 photos · Curated by Ella Jardim
minimalism
blog
Website Backgrounds
Textures
188 photos · Curated by Jeromy Logan
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Human for scale.
119 photos · Curated by Tyler Lastovich
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers