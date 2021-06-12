Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Salma Nagy
@salma_nagy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 2000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Palm tree bark
Related tags
wood texture
tree bark
material
Wood Backgrounds
Nature Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
tree stump
Food Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,140 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
Angles
142 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture