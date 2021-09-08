Go to Sergio Martínez's profile
Available for hire
Download free
silhouette of crane under cloudy sky
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bilbao, Bilbao, España
Published on Apple, iPhone XS Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License

La Carola, an old crane in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain.

Related collections

Boho Chic
78 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
boho
human
Women Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking